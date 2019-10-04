Busy month for Eco Savvy

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

There’s lots going on at Arran Eco Savvy this month.

Following a successful looking at the future of travel and transport on Arran this week, eBike trials by firms across the island continue apace.

The food share scheme, which sees food at its sell-by date distributed to all, has now been extended across the island with the dates and venues in the calendar below. Similarly energy advice is available on the dates shown.

Later in the month the big event is the pumpkin cooking party which is being held in Brodick on October 24. All parts of the pumpkin will be used with a range of different recipes and methods of preparation used during the demonstration. Places are limited so anyone interested should book fast.