Arran Banner 20 years ago – week 40

Saturday October 2, 1999

Horse Island

A new book has been written about Horse Island, the low clump of rocks near Ardrossan harbour.

In the book called Whispers of Horse Island, John and Noreen Steele take the reader through how it got its name, details of its rich birdlife, stories of the many vessels which have been shipwrecked on it and concludes with a group of memories from a variety of people who have been connected with it in one way or another.

It also tells the story about the islands most distinctive feature, the 52 feet high tower that was built as a warning beacon in 1811 and which was designed to serve another purpose, to act as a refuge for shipwrecked mariners. It has an interior and even a fireplace.

As for the name, nobody is really sure but one of the suggestions is that it comes from Philip de Horssey who inherited it, and other land, in the 13th century.

Fuel fury

There is growing anger at the price being charged for petrol on Arran. Nothing indicates public feeling more clearly than the number who turn out to a public meeting and around 200 people squeezed into Brodick Hall on Monday evening to make their views known.

The meeting had been called by the community council and ACVS on the basis that, for them to lobby for more realistic prices, they wanted to know that they had the backing of Arran people. The meeting was mostly positive but questions remaining unanswered as to why the prices on Arran were 13.4 per cent higher than on the mainland. Was it the fault of retailers, suppliers or government taxes?

Whatever the cause, the issue of petrol is now high on the political agenda and Arran drivers have voted with their feet to take the first step in trying to match the prices paid on the mainland.

Maureen McKenna of Argyll and Islands Enterprise and Marion Noble of the Arran Distillery, pick out six winners in a competition for the new Arran Taste Trail book which recommends Arran eateries. 01_B40twe01

The Co-op has presented two cheques for £500, one to Feis Arainn and the other to Shiskine playgroup. Receiving the cheque for Feis Arainn are Eileen McLaughlin with Amie Hume, Kirsty McQueen and Ross Marshall. With them are J Gillies, Mary Howitt and Neil McDonald of the Co-op. 01_B40twe02

Invercloy owners Liz and Terry McManus are presented with an Investors in People Award from Rosie Milne of IIP. Pictured with them are John Sillars and staff on the stairs.01_B40twe03

Arran High School pupils try an aria under the direction of Julian Evans of the Scottish Opera Go Round company which visited the school for a singing workshop. 01_B40twe04

Donkey rides were a popular feature for young children at the Kilmory fete. Here young Robbie Rhead dismounts his trusty steed, while mum Anne hold the reins.01_B40twe05