Announcements – September 28, 2019
Death
SHAW – Ronald William Shaw (25.08.48) son of Neil and Mhairi of Kirklea, Isle of Arran sadly passed away peacefully at University Hospital, Crosshouse on 18.09.19. Funeral will be at West Kilbride Parish Church on Monday 30th September at 1 pm. Family flowers only.