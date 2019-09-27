Have your say on travel and transport on Arran

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

As a part of Eco Savvy’s future plans looking at sustainable travel and transport on Arran the group will be hosting an event titled ‘Arran in 10 years: Travel and Transport.’

Taking place on Tuesday October 1, in Brodick Hall from 4pm, residents are invited to try the new fleet of e-bikes including an e-trike, contribute personal active travel routes to contribute to Arran’s first Savvy Travel Map, and be a part of a discussion following presentations from the Savvy Travel team and a guest speaker from Transport Scotland.

Over twelve local and national travel and transport focused organisations will be there to engage with attendees, including Sustrans, Transport Scotland, Arran Development Trust, Cycle Scotland and many more. There will also be a chance for the first 50 attendees to win a week’s free e-bike trial.

The evening will be rounded off with cake and discussions about future travel and transport on the island. If you are an Arran resident, this is an opportunity to make sure That Eco Savvy are headed in the right direction. Through these conversations they aim to get people thinking creatively and positively about the future of sustainable travel on the island, and ultimately cultivate a community where active travel is the norm.

Sustainable travel coordinator Emma Tracey said: ‘We all need to travel, we all use the roads, the issue of travel and transport greatly impacts resident’s daily living. This is an exciting opportunity to think creatively and optimistically about the future with so many high profile, influential stallholders attending and wanting to hear local views. This is a fantastic opportunity for you to shape real, tangible changes to travel and transport on the island; not only is this possible, but it is vital to maintain, sustain and grow our very special island community. We look forward to seeing you there.’

Sustainable travel coordinators Emma Tracey and Andrew Binnie with some of the e-bikes that will be available for testing. No_B39travel01