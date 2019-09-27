Government launches new Funeral Support Payment

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A new benefit to help low income families meet funeral costs is now open for applications and will assist 40 per cent more people than would previously be eligible.

The Funeral Support Payment – delivered by Social Security Scotland on behalf of the Government – replaces the Funeral Expenses Payment previously operated by the Department of Work and Pensions.

The payment will help towards burial or cremation costs, some travel costs and a £700 flat rate payment for people who do not have funeral plans. The Government has committed to annually uprate the flat rate element in line with inflation.

Arran’s MSP Kenneth Gibson said: ‘Death does not discriminate, so funerals are something we all have to deal with at some point or another, whether we can afford them or not.

‘I am therefore delighted that the SNP Government has extended eligibility to cover an extra 40 per cent of people and making a real difference to the lives of people who may otherwise face financial difficulty at what is already a distressing time.

‘If people on low incomes find themselves in the awful position of having lost a loved one and are struggling to pay funeral costs, I urge them to check their eligibility to apply for the Funeral Support Payment.

‘The application process has been simplified to make it less intrusive and, for the first time, includes the option to apply online. Less paperwork will help bereaved families across Scotland

‘Tackling poverty, while respecting the dignity of people, is at the heart of the Scottish Social Security System and it benefits not only individuals and families but the nation as a whole.’

Paul Cuthell of the National Association of Funeral Directors (NAFD), said: ‘The NAFD is pleased to have helped Scottish Ministers design the Funeral Support Payment.

‘The streamlined application procedure will greatly assist the bereaved. The fact it is index-linked to inflation is a significant step towards ensuring that people receive an appropriate level of support when they need it.’

For more information or to claim Funeral Support Payment, visit mygov.scot/benefits or call 0800 182 2222.