Co-op contributes to Parkinson’s Support Group

The large Co-op in Brodick has made a charitable donation to the Isle of Arran Parkinson’s Support Group in recognition of the valuable work that the organisation undertakes for Arran residents who are affected by Parkinson’s.

While the Co-op makes regular charitable donations through its Community Fund, this donation was made in addition to that as a local community donation which was applied for and approved by the Co-op regional manager and the Brodick branch.

Facilitating the application on behalf of the Arran Parkinson’s Support Group, Carol Kane and Ailsa Yuill of the Arran Community and Voluntary Service (Arran CVS) approached the Co-op who were happy to lend their support to what they described as a very worthwhile cause.

The Isle of Arran Parkinson’s Support Group meet regularly in Lamlash where they offer information, friendship and support to local people with Parkinson’s, their families and carers. They also organise regular events and social activities.

A spokesperson from Arran Parkinson’s Support Group said: ‘ We are incredibly grateful for this donation from the Brodick Co-op. The funds will help to provide support and will contribute to research along with helping to change attitudes towards Parkingson’s.

‘We would also like to extend a warm welcome to anyone affected by Parkinsons to join us on the first Wednesday of every month from 2pm until 4pm at the Lamlash Fire Station,’

Arran CVS was established in 1965 to co-ordinate voluntary efforts on Arran. They are a charitable organisation that provide a range of information and office services to voluntary and community organisations on Arran and they also act as a bridge between the island community and national, regional and local government and other bodies.

Carol Harwood and Douglas Hamilton present a cheque to representatives of the Arran Parkinson’s Support Group, l to r, John O’Sullivan, Donald McNiven and Les Macleod. 01_B39coop01