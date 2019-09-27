Arran protesters join thousands at Glasgow rally

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A small group of protesters from Arran joined thousands of people at a rally in Glasgow demanding urgent action on climate change.

Comprising both adults and school children, the protesters were part of a global strike which saw events taking place in all of Scotland’s major cities and many towns.

On Arran many protesters voiced their concerns individually and at smaller informal events while some preferred to be part of a bigger movement that involved a march from Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Park to the city’s George Square.

Joining the protesters was Colin Turbett who sent us these images and said: The Arran contingent weren’t organised by anyone. Some of us identified one another on the ferry and stood together for a group photograph. All of us were there for the same reason whatever other beliefs we might hold: that time is running out to reverse the damage being done to the planet. For me it’s to do with the system of capitalism where the need to make profit in the short term comes before a longer term view about the implications of continuous economic growth. Others have a different perspective.

‘It is inspirational that this movement – Extinction Rebellion – was started by young people who see little future for themselves. School children were much in evidence today in Glasgow and how lively they were with their singing and chanting!’

The strikes are part of a series of strikes started a year ago by 16-year old Swedish girl Greta Thunberg who has become the global figurehead of climate change.

Arran High School students show their solidarity at the rally in George Square, Glasgow. NO_B39climate01

Some of the Arran contingent heading for the Glasgow march and rally. NO_B39climate02

Corrin and Flora Keyworth, and their mum Ceilidh from Sliddery, en route to the protest. NO_B39climate03