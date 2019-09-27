Arran Banner Golf – Week 39

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday September 19, Captain’s Prize, CSS 64. 1 Iain Murchie 67-6=61, 2 Serge El-Adm 78-15=63, 3 Ian Bremner 73-9=64, 4 Neil Young 71-6=65. Scratch, Iain Murchie 67. Magic twos, Iain Murchie at 17th, Neil Young at 13th, Paul Jameson at 14th, Scott Campbell at 17th.

Sunday September 22, Summer Stableford final day, CSS 63. 1 Andy Smith 34pts, 2 Serge El-Adm 33pts, BIH over, 3 Lee Dutton 33pts. Scratch, Serge El Adm 20pts. Magic twos, Lee Dutton at 16th.

Ladies Section: Wednesday September 18, Stroke 6, CSS 63, Par 65, 9 played. 1 Liz Sinclair 84-19=65, 2 Kate McAdam 83-16=67. Scratch, Kate 83.

Fixtures:Saturday September 28, Texas scramble, ballot at noon. Sunday September 29, Hastings cup Final, 9.30am and 12.30pm.

Corrie Golf Club

Saturday September 21, Captains Prize. 1 G Andrew 67-11=56, scratch, 2 G Scott 71-13=58. Many thanks to all those who contributed prizes. A special thanks to Club Captain Peter McKinnon for hosting the day.

Monday September 23, Monday Cup. 1 J McGovern 68-11=57, scratch, 2 R McLean 78-13=65. Magic twos, L Hartley, A Napier.

Fixtures: Saturday September 28, The Corrie Open, ballots at 9am and 2pm plus make up your own groupings anytime in between. Open to members of all clubs holding a valid handicap.

Monday September 30, Monday Cup, ballot at noon. Members of all other Arran Clubs are reminded that they are welcome to join us on payment of our great value winter membership. Ballot at noon.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday September 17, Sweep. 1 John Pennycott 62, 2 Peter Dunn 64, 3 Campbell Laing 66. Tuesday September 24, Stableford sweep. 1 Phil Betley 42pts, 2 Alistair MacDonald 40pts, 3 Reuben Betley 36pts. Magic twos, Phil Betley.

Fixtures: Tuesday October 1, Winter Cup, tee off at noon. Saturday October 5, Eddie Rankin Trophy. Machrie v Corrie at Corrie, tee off 1.30pm. Saturday October 12, Lochranza Hotel Cup, tee off at noon.

Brodick Golf Club

Sunday September 22, Winter Cup, 10 played, CSS 38pts. Babbies MacNeil 19, 39pts, Terry Raeside 12, 38pts, ACB, Iain Sillars 16, 38pts.

Fixture: Sunday September 29, Winter Cup, 8.30am/1pm.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Fixture, Sunday September 29, The Cooper Angus Par 3 competition. Draw at 10am.

Shiskine’s 9th green (Drumadoon) with bluebells in flower. Photograph: Shiskinegolf.com. No_B39golfD01