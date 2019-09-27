All set for Corrie Open

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Members from all of Arran’s golf clubs are invited to this Saturday’s Open at Corrie. There will be ballots at 9am and 2pm or you can make up your own games. Guaranteed to be an enjoyable day with only only a light drizzle predicted for the morning, there will be sponsored holes and a special surprise from Peter Mckinnon for anyone that scores a hole in one. Players with a valid handicap are invited to go and enjoy what is often described as one of the most scenic courses in Scotland.