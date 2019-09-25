Politicians re-selected for seats

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran’s MP Patricia Gibson has been overwhelmingly endorsed by local party members to stand again as the party’s candidate in any upcoming UK-wide general election.

Across North Ayrshire and Arran constituency, in a secret ballot the 1,587 eligible SNP members chose to select Mrs Gibson unopposed, should there be a snap election.

Speaking after her selection was confirmed, Mrs Gibson said: ‘I am delighted to have received the solid support of local members to stand again as the SNP candidate here in North Ayrshire and Arran.

‘Representing this constituency these last four years has been a great privilege and I look forward to the challenge of another election campaign once the threat of a no-deal Brexit on 31 October has been defeated.’

Meanwhile, Jamie Greene MSP has been announced as the Scottish Conservative candidate for Cunninghame North in the 2021 Scottish parliamentary election, in the same week as his promotion to the Conservative front bench in Holyrood as the new shadow cabinet secretary for transport, infrastructure and connectivity .

Mr Greene stood for the North Ayrshire and Arran seat in the 2015 general election and the following year in 2016 Scottish parliament election, increasing his party’s vote share by 11 per cent and was elected on the regional list as an MSP.

He said: ‘I’m delighted to have been promoted to Jackson Carlaw’s front bench in the Scottish Parliament and for being selected to contest the Cunninghame North seat in 2021. These are difficult and divisive times in politics but we also need to come together and look after the everyday things that matter to people.’

North Ayrshire and Arran MP Patricia Gibson. No_B39polit01

Jamie Greene MSP. No_B39polit02