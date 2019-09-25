Ninjas unite for Ayrshire challenge

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Aspiring charitably minded ninjas will be able to put their skills to the test this weekend at the rescheduled Ayrshire Hospice ninja event which was previously cancelled due to flooding.

Rescheduled for Saturday September 28, Scotland’s first ever 5K ninja assault course event will take place at Ayrshire Athletics Arena in Kilmarnock.

Participants need to be 8-years old and over and can take part either as individuals, groups or as a corporate challenge. Aspiring ninjas will take on ten different obstacles on the assault course which will test their agility, timing, grit and determination. These include a balance beam, donuts and hot stepper, then take on the ultimate challenge ‘Gladiator’ style on the ‘Travellator’ before plunging the big red button to finish.

You can sign up for Ayrshire Ninja in the events section of www.ayrshirehospice.org and choose your preferred time slot from 10.30am onwards. It’s £25 for adults and £15 for under 16’s.

The Ayrshire Hospice provides quality care and services which helps those with any life-limiting illness including cancer, neurological conditions, end stage heart failure and lung disease. Care is provided where there is no cure for the condition, but which improves the quality of each day for people who have a limited time to live.

The care provided by the Ayrshire Hospice is at no cost to the patient however it does require extensive, on-going fundraising support. During 2017-18, it cost over £7.7 million to run all hospice services, including clinical, fundraising and support services – equating to over £21,200 per day.

Participants make their way under the cargo net crawl. No_B38ninja01

Two aspiring ninjas make light work of the climbing net obstacle. No_B38ninja01

Participants wait their turn for the gruelling but fun monkey bars. No_B38ninja01