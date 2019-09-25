Get your teeth into The Wolf

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

By Hugh Boag

Book review

There have been shoot-outs, high speed car chases, murders and even a helicopter crash all happen on Arran.

So the island had better be braced for what author Kenny Graham has in store for it in the third of his trilogy of his adventure spy novels.

All three feature as the main characters former elite soldier Adam MacDonald and MI6 assassin Samantha O’Connor and their adventures take them around the world … but Arran is never far from the plot.

Author Kenny, who writes under the name K J Graham, may not live on Arran but his family connections and his intimate knowledge of the island give the action which takes place on Arran a real authentic feel.

The trilogy began with the 2014 novel Friend or Foes and was followed by Codename Pandora two years later. Now the conclusion of the trilogy The Wolf was published last month, and it’s already sold more than 1,000 copies.

Kenny who lives in Alva, Clackmannanshire has set his new novel mainly in Scotland and it follows our two heroes as the past coming back to haunt them as they settle into life on the west coast with their new edition to the family. But when Sam is dragged back to London by M16 things start to get messy.

Kenny said: ‘The Russians have sent a hit team to take one of them out, and it’s the story of them trying to evade the Russians.’

How much of the action takes place on Arran is a closely guarded secret, but since Adam has a little cottage on the shore on the west coast, there is fair chance of that location playing some part in the story.

Kenny, whose aunt lives on Arran said: ‘My aunt has done a great job keeping my Arran fans updated through word of mouth, but unfortunately she is now house bound.’

The 56-year-old author released his first book, Friends or Foes, after being left a little disappointed with a novel he had finished reading.

He said: ‘I was reading an SAS (Special Air Service) novel, and it was really good on fact, but the story wasn’t that great. I thought I could probably write better than that, then I thought I better put my money where my mouth is.’

And while his first three books were relatively relaxing to write, Kenneth said his latest work was a tough one.

He said: ‘I’m relieved [it’s published] because it’s taken a wee while to get this together. I started it, then I had my house extended. Trying to write something and have your house extended was a bit challenging.’

As well as his housing issue, he also found that Amazon would no longer proof and edit his new book ahead of sending it to the printers. But, after some hard work, The Wolf is now on sale and Kenny said: ‘It sold over 1,000 copies in its first week, so it seems to be doing quite well.’

But far from resting on his laurels, Kenneth has already written the first chapter for a fifth book, which he described as a ‘modern day thriller’. And he says he plans to continue writing as he works his way towards his dream career as a full-time writer.

Kenny has also written another book titled ‘Baby Tiger’ which is historical fiction about a Scottish girl who disguised as a Polish pilot fought in the Battle of Britain.

While Kenny is keen to have the trilogy on sale on Arran it is presently only available in Kindle and paperback from Amazon books our use the link: tinyurl.com/yypqz7gs