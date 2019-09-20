We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Road users on Arran can expect disruption when road resurfacing and patching works will require temporary road closures at Sannox and the String Road.

From Monday September 30, up to Friday October 4, a period of restriction will be put in place on the A841 between Glen Cottage and Corrie golf course at Sannox between 8.30am and 4pm daily.

With flexibility built-in to the start date that will only commence once the Sannox repairs are complete, a period of restriction will be put in place from Wednesday October 2 to Friday October 4 for a stretch of road between the two bridges approximately two kilometres east of Glen Craigag on the String Road. These restrictions will be in effect from 9am to 4pm daily.

The restrictions will apply to all vehicles except those engaged in the works and emergency services.