Prepare for bank holiday

With GP practices closed over the September bank holiday weekend, North Ayrshire residents are being urged to prepare to cope with any common health concerns.

Community pharmacists can answer questions on choosing and using the right medicine and provide easy-to-understand advice on treating everyday ailments such as coughs, colds and flu. NHS 24 also has a number of pharmacists who are able to answer medicine and pharmacy-related questions over the telephone on 111. In addition, NHS inform has valuable advice – visit www.nhsinform.scot.

Roisin Kavanagh, interim director of pharmacy, at NHS Ayrshire & Arran said: ‘You can do a number of things to make sure you are prepared to deal with common illnesses. Have a sufficient supply of medicines like paracetamol, sore throat and cough remedies, as these will help to relieve the symptoms of common ailments.

‘If you take regular medication, you should check your existing supplies and only order what you need to ensure you have enough to see you through the holiday weekend. It is also a good idea to make sure you know when your local GP practice and community pharmacy are closed.’

Arran pharmacies are open as normal today (Friday) but on Monday September 23 the Arran Pharmacy in Lamlash and Brodick will only be open from 9am till 1pm.