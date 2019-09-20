Moonwalkers catch the sunrise on Goatfell

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A group of walkers recently enjoyed a guided moonwalk on Goatfell with the author Alan Rowan and members of the Arran Ranger Service.

Not only did Alan lead the walk, he somehow had the energy to give an entertaining talk the same evening, about his latest challenge – climbing a Munro on the night of every full moon last year, of which there were 13, – on which he’s based his most recent book, Mountains of the Moon. The walk and the talk were both fundraisers for the Arran Mountain Festival.

Here Sue Goddard gives a first hand account of the night walk up Goatfell.

‘It was with a certain amount of trepidation that I met up with seven others at 2am at the mountain rescue base. Once we had all arrived Jeremy Fielden talked us through the route and Corinna Goeckeritz introduced us all to each other and to Munro moonwalker, Alan Rowan. We were then driven round to High Corrie to start the walk.

The first thing I noticed, this being my first night walk, was how sounds seemed amplified: the crunching of boots on the path rang out as we set off following the crashing of the water in the burn.

The first section seemed to be the hardest, an almost never-ending series of steps, but we steadily made our way up, switching off our head torches every now and then, to fully appreciate the star lit sky and the lights across on the mainland. The wind pushed the rain showers through, so we didn’t get that wet, but the strong gusts made it tricky for us at the top of the col.

As we climbed closer to the summit of Goatfell, it started to gradually get lighter, and we were able to make out the shape of the landscape around us and watch wisps of mist swirl below us. We were ahead of sunrise time, 6.22am, when we reached the summit but because of the strength of the wind, we took a few photos then headed a little way down to a more sheltered spot to wait for the sun to rise. The dark clouds seemed to lift just in time, allowing us to see the sun appear. We watched, mesmerised by the amazing colours stretching out across the sky in front of us.

Reluctantly, we started to make our way down the path as dark clouds gathered behind us. Light rain started to fall and we were treated to a spectacular double rainbow close by.

Everyone arrived back at the mountain rescue base very happy to have spent an amazing few hours in the hills. Thank you to Alan for his entertaining tales, to Jeremy for guiding us safely down and especially to Corinna for guiding us safely up and organising the whole event.’

Photographs by Corinna Goeckeritz

Walkers watched as the sun rose just over the horizon before returning back down the mountain. No_B38moon01

Under dark skies walkers celebrate reaching the summit of Goatfell. No_B38moon02

Making up for the rain, walkers enjoy a double rainbow as they make their way back down the mountain. No_B38moon03

Participants climb Goatfell by torchlight with Munro Moonwalker Alan Rowan. No_B38moon04