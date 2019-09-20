Looking back at the history of Brodick Post Office

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The history of the postal service on Arran is a long one dating back more than 200 years. At one time there were 16 post offices serving the island a far cry from the service which remains today.

Apart from the very early days, Brodick has always been at the centre of both postal, telegraph and later telephone communications and with the post office about the enter a new era back where it once was, at the Book and Card Centre, Hugh Boag takes a nostaligic look back at the history of the Brodick Post Office.

The very first Post Office on Arran was established in 1806 or very early the following year when a sub office was established in Lamlash, which was then the Arran terminal of the irregular ferry service from Saltcoats.

The inhabitants of Arran would have had to make their own arrangements for the collection and delivery of letters at Lamlash, though it seems that the sub postmaster deputy, later restyled the receiver, operated a postal route northwards to Brodick, presumably for the convenience of Brodick Castle.

By 1827 the Post Office considered that it was justified to open a receiving office in Brodick with a salary of £3 being paid to a receiver. A sum of £6 was earmarked for a runner to go between Lamlash and Brodick on alternative weekdays and the Brodick Post Office service was born.

The original Brodick Post Office was situated in a cottage in the hamlet of Invercloy, near the mouth of the River Cloy, barely 100 yards from the location of the present office. In the 1840s a weekly service by runner was instituted from Brodick northwards along to coast road to the fishing village of Corrie and, at a somewhat later date, over the String to Shedog and later the Shiskine district, where a receiving house was opened in 1853.

As late as 1861 these two rural post continued to be operated by foot messengers, including Robert Douglas, but in 1868 the Brodick-Corrie messenger was allowed to use an horse and cart and paid a horsekeep allowance and in 187o the Post Office had moved to Low Glencloy Cottage.

In 1872 the post was taken over by Ernest Ribbeck and was on the move again this time to the lane next to where the Crofters Music Bar now stands.

The Ribbeck brothers, Ernest and Adolph, had come to Arran in the 1860s in the wake of Princess Marie of Baden, who had married the Duke of Hamilton. Originally employed on painting the gates at Brodick Castle, they subsequently married local girls and settled down in Brodick, Adolph owning a shop and becoming one of the poineer photographers of Arran, and Ernest becoming both sub postmaster of Brodick and operator of the Brodick-Corrie mail car, which he introduced in the summer of 1879. By this time Ernest was running the Brodick-Corrie mail on a daily basis in season and thrice-weekly in the winter months.

The year of 1872 also saw the telegraph system coming to Arran and Brodick became the nerve centre for telegraphic communications transmitted by Morse code. In the same year the Brodick-Shiskine post was increased in frequency and upgraded to a horse post. Later when the String road was much improved, a horse and cart was operated on this route by Colin Currie, every weekday in the summer season and four times a week in the winter months.

In 1886 Ernest moved the post office into new premises at Auchinvole, now the Brodick Chemist shop. Though the building has had extension added at the side it is still substantially the same red sandstone building as Ernest Ribbeck used in the late 19th century, with its clock under the eaves on the front. The post office was a mile from the new iron pier and in the same year they began to receive an official allowance for meeting the steamer and conveying the mails to and from the pier.

The Brodick-Corrie post became fully ‘established’ in 1897 and it was then that Ernest’s son Kaspar Ribbick received his first official appointment as a postman. In the 1890s the outdoor force of the Brodick Post Office was increased and a town postman added to the staff. At first a daily delivery was offered only in the Brodick area during the season but in 1908 this was extended and later became an all-year-round service.

In 1910 the Brodick-Corrie post was officially raised in status to a mail car operated by Kaspar and his is sister, Annie Ribbeck, succeeded her father as sub postmistress, a position she held until the mid 1920s.

The post office moved to new premises in 1915 to the building to which it is to finally return – the Book and Card Centre, which also housed a new telephone and telegraph centre. Kaspar’s house adjoined the new post office.

By then the First World War had started which had major repercussions for the postal services on Arran, not least because the Ribbeck family were of German descent and, while they were not detained, they could not carry on with their post office work uninhibited.

Perhaps this setback was a blessing in disguise. It was certainly a turning point in Kaspar’s career. He later concentrated on on the carriage side of the business graduating from horse-drawn wagonettes to motor vehicles and eventually developed a network of buses which bore the name of Ribbeck to the late 1970s.

In June 1936 the postal services on Arran were revolutionised. The early morning mail from Ardrossan was introduced and four Morris mailvans replaced the now antiquated assortment of horse, foot and motorised posts and can be seen in one of the photographs here. To the right of the picture stands a white-haired gentleman, none other than Kaspar Ribbeck.

The Second World War had little effect on the operation of Brodick Post Office though curiously enough history repeated itself when Aldo Pelligrini, who owned the promises rented by the post office, which he would later open as a cafe, was temporarily barred as an enemy alien, but he continued to live on Arran.

By the end of the war the Shore Road premises were no longer suitable to the increased amount of business being transacted and plans were made for an entirely new office, to be located on the site of an old smithy, opposite the chemist’s shop. The new post office in Mayish Road was seen as an incredible structure of white concrete and steel-framed windows, quite out of keeping with the architecture of Brodick. It was inaugurated on 13 October 1947 by the Duke and Dutchess of Montrose.

Despite many changes to the Post Office in the years that followed it remains in its Mayish home to this day. But that will all change next month.

Thanks to Stuart Gough and the Arran Heritage Museum for their help in compiling this article and to the work of the late James A Mackay: Island Postal History Series No 5 Arran and Cumbrae published in 1978.