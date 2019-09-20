Giant Hunterston wind turbine to be blown up

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The remaining wind turbine at Hunterston, clearly visible from much of the east side of Arran, is to be blown up in a controlled explosion next week.

Part of the Hunterston National Offshore Wind Turbine Testing Facility the 177m-high (580ft) turbine had been used as a test site for offshore wind farms such as the massive Beatrice field in the Outer Moray Firth.

The other turbine which stood beside it on the Hunterston site – the 193.5m-high Mitsubishi 7MW Sea Angel turbine – was dismantled by a crane last year, but operators SSE Renewables said no safe method of dismantling was possible in this case.

Hunterston’s unique offshore-like wind resource, coupled with its existing grid connection, made it the ideal site for testing new offshore turbine technology on land. After successfully concluding its intended role, the site will be handed back to landowner Peel Ports following the decommissioning.

Director of operations Jeremy Williamson said: ‘Our Hunterston testing facility was instrumental in enabling the deployment of offshore wind turbine technology for the UK’s offshore wind supply chain.

‘The site had a key role in providing key data enabling the deployment of the 84 Siemens Gamesa 7MW turbines at the recently completed Beatrice offshore wind farm in Scotland. Hunterston also allowed for testing under real-world conditions technologies which have since been deployed on offshore wind turbines across the world.’

The original intention was to dismantle the components of the 6MW Siemens turbine by crane. However, a suitable method of safely dismantling the turbine by crane could not be established. As a result, controlled felling has been identified the only feasible method for decommissioning the Siemens machine.

Hunterston’s project manager, Ross Cowie said: ‘We have successfully employed the felling technique in conjunction with Keltbray to bring turbines down at other sites in the past, so we have the knowledge and experience to fell this turbine safely.’

The turbine is scheduled to be brought down by controlled explosion on Thursday September 26 subject to suitable weather conditions.

The 177m-high turbine which is to be blown up. NO_B38wind01