Eaten on the menu at Whiting Bay

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A show aimed at children aged six and older, about food, eating and being eaten is set to thrill a Whiting Bay audience next weekend when a new show arrives on Arran.

Part of an autumn tour by award-winning performance artist, Mamoru Iriguchi, the show will take place at Whiting Bay Hall on Saturday September 28 at 2pm.

The storyline centers on Lionel McLion, he’s just eaten a human called Mamoru. But Lionel hasn’t chewed his food well. So Mamoru’s alive and well in his stomach, and now wants to say hello. A strange friendship between the eater and the eaten starts to grow which delivers children straight into the fascinating world of food chains and digestion.

With a surrealist and humorous storyline, Iriguchi, together with director Ivor MacAskill and co-performer Suzi Cunningham, invite children and grown-ups to the fascinating world around food: eating, being eaten, digesting, defecating and everything in-between and beyond, in nature and on our dining tables. Eaten encourages young audiences and adult audiences to carefully examine what they eat and re-think their relationship with food and nature.

Tickets can be booked for Eaten at www.arranevents.com and cost £5. Eaten is supported by Creative Scotland, Imaginate, Dance Base, The Place, Lyra, Southbank Centre and Independent Arts Projects.

The production of Eaten is aimed at giving children an insight into their eating habits in a fun, entertaining and educational manner. No_B36eat01