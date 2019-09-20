Crafty fundraisers for cancer support

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Crafts and Company are being joined by some extra helpers to fundraise for Macmillan Cancer Support at two events later this month.

The first is on Friday September 27 from 10am to 1pm at The Shore, Whiting Bay. Come along and make a wee textile postcard while enjoying tea/coffee and a slice of cake. Cost of the crafty activity will be £3.50 (£2.50 to the charity) and 50 per cent of the price of hot drinks will also go to the charity. A lovely way to spend a morning while helping to support such a vital charity.

Or join them on Sunday September 29 from 11am to 3pm at Orca Krafts in Brodick for a day of crafting. Three choices of workshops to make a postcards – painting, mixed media or textile. Come along and make something creative to take away with you while enjoying tea/coffee and cake, donated by a band of wonderful helpers. Cost is £5 (£4 to the charity) per workshop to include all materials and refreshments.

Both events are a great example of island businesses and a community group combining in creative ways whilst doing something very worthwhile. The MacMillan charity do so much to make, what is, a difficult journey so much easier. Do go along and support the events and let’s see just how much money can be raised.

