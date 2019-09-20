Changes on the way to Arran

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A major symposium and conference is on the way to Arran.

Arran ‘Changes’ 2019, which is being held from Sunday November 3 to Wednesday November 6 in Blackwaterfoot, is aimed to entrain and entertain all those who attend.

Organisers are taking over the Kinloch Hotel in Blackwaterfoot which will see guests enjoy a three night stay while attending the conference and enjoying Scottish evening entertainment.

The conference which will be exploring the theme of ‘Changes’, in our world. As well as speakers, there will be music, an art galley, theatre performance, whisky tasting and a few surprises. The main speaker will be mentor Rolf Edgren who will give a talk entitled ‘The New Era’.

The event is being organised by celebrated Swedish artist Sheila Noren who says the event is about fun and wellness.

Sheila’s family is from Arran, and she still spends considerable time in the Shiskine Valley. She is an artist, photographer, teacher and qualified hypnotherapist who spends the rest of her time in Sweden where she has an art gallery in Uppsala known as ‘the cosiest gallery in town’. She will speak on the the importance of self talk. A third speaker is still to be announced.

There will also be an art exhibition titled ‘Bowie is Back!’ featuring Sheila’s artworks of the late iconic singer as well as some Arran motives, prints and her art cards. The exhibition willl also feature ‘The Road’, a painting by island artist Andy Leese.

Andy also makes the most fabulous Mackintosh Furniture and guests will have the chance to visit his showroom and workshop in Machrie go sightseeing around the island, or play a round of golf at the famous 12-hole Shiskine Golf Course.

Music will be provided in the evenings by Antimo Magnotta. He was resident pianist aboard the cruise ship, the Costa Concordia, when it tragically sank in 2012, claiming 32 lives. Miraculously surviving, he lost his possessions, career and suffered from post traumatic stress disorder. He is now the pianist-in-residence at the Victoria & Albert Museum’s Café, where he documents musically the extraordinary events of the past few years.

Sheila is also hoping her good friend Fiona West, formerly of the RSNO who will be in China with her musician husband Steven West at beginning of November, will be able to attend.

Ticket for the three day event are on sale now. There will also be a limited number of places at a reduced rate of £90 for local residents who might wish to attend on a daily basis overt the three day period, which includes lunch.

Sheila Noren, pictured in Brodick, who is bringing the ‘Changes’ conference to Arran. 01_B38changes01

The poster for the ‘Bowie is Back!’ exhibition. Image by Sheila Noren Photographer 01_B38changes02

Andy Leese with his furniture and his painting ‘The Road’. 01_B38changes03

Some of Sheila’s Bowie works in her Uppsala gallery. 01_B38changes04