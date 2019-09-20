Announcements – September 21, 2019

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

DEATHS

McLARDY – Dorothy

Suddenly, but peacefully at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley, on Wednesday, 11th September 2019, Dorothy McLardy (nee Smith), beloved wife of Donald, much loved mum of Alison and Colin, a loving gran of David, Craig, Ross and Kyle, great-gran of Cameron and Ailsa and a dear mother-in-law of David and Tracey. Sadly missed.

THOMPSON – Mairi

On 16th September 2019, peacefully at home in Spycraig Road, Dalbeattie. Mairi McPherson Thompson formerly of Carrick Lodge, Brodick, Isle of Arran. Dearly loved wife of Eric, beloved mum of Karen and Iain and a loving grannie and great grannie. Funeral service will be held at Roucan Loch Crematorium, Dumfries on Tuesday 24th September at 11.00am. All friends are respectfully invited to attend. Family flowers only please. If so desired, donations to Marie Curie may be given at the service