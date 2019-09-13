Photograph of the week – week 37
The photograph of the week comes from Banner reader David Lang of Cordon who captured this unusual perspective of Arran taken from the peak of Holy Isle. The panoramic shot, taken on a warm and calm day, shows Ailsa Craig, Whiting Bay, Lamlash Bay and the Goatfell mountain range. NO_B37POTW01