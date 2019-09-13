Medevac from putting green

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Brodick putting green had an unusual visitor last week when the medevac helicopter of the Scottish Air Ambulance Service dropped in. They were picking up a patient from Brodick early on Thursday afternoon when the pilot took the decision to land on the putting green rather than the more usual landing site at Ormidale Park. Photo John Baraclough NO_B37heli01