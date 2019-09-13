Lottery cash for arts trust

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Groups from across Scotland are sharing in a bumper package of National Lottery Awards for All grants totalling £952,883, which have just been announced.

Among them are the Arran Theatre and Arts Trust who have been awarded £3,700 to run free workshops for talented young musicians on the island. These workshops will be led by tutors from the McLellan Arts Festival and cover traditional fiddle, singing, drama and poetry writing.

Across the country, 136 community groups have picked up awards from National Lottery Awards for All – a quick and simple way to access small National Lottery grants of between £300 and £10,000.