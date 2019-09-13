Kelso double at Captain’s Day

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday September 10, Captain’s Day. A total of 15 golfers attended, hosted with style by captain of the club Campbell Laing. A big thanks to David Jeffrey for the superb condition of the course. Wonderful catering was enjoyed after the 9 holes and many thanks to Katie and her team for the amazing hospitality.

Elizabeth Kelso won the ladies competition with a nett 36.5 and Willie Kelso won the gents section with a nett 31.5. Nearest the pin at the 5th was Fiona Scott and the longest drive at the 6th was Elizabeth Kelso. Nearest the pin at the 2nd was Alastair MacDonald. and longest drive at the 7th was Willie Kelso. £106 was raised for the appeal to get a new boiler for PS Waverley.

Fixture: Tuesday September 17, Sweep, 12.30pm tee off.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Wednesday September 4, Bannatyne Cup. A total of seven played and CSS went out to 66. Evening play only for this year’s Bannatyne and that after morning rain that looked like it was on for ever. 1 Jamie Macpherson 5, 75 and lowest gross, 2 Corey Allan 7, 70, 3 David Blair 15, 70.

Sunday September 8, Hamilton Salver. A total of 13 played on a calm dry morning; very welcome after some of the recent weather we have had. Three players tied on 36 points but Corey Allan edged it with a blistering back nine that included four threes. 1 Corey Allan 7, 36pts, ACB, 2 David Hadden 21, 36, ACB, 3 David Brookens 12, 36, 4 Ronnie Mann 12, 35. Magic twos, David Hadden at the 17th.

Fixtures: Saturday September 14, AGA Seniors Open, Machrie Bay Golf Club. Sunday September 15, The Aitken Rosebowl, foursomes, one draw for partners at 10am. Wednesday September 18, Stableford, yellow tees.

Brodick Golf Club

Thursday September 5, Summer Cup, 23 played, CSS 64. Iain Keen 75-12=63, ACB, Gordon Hendry 69-6=63, Jim Green 85-21=64, ACB. Scratch, Gordon Hendry 69.

Summer Cup, final results (best aggregate, five rounds), handicap, Babbies MacNeil 311, Gordon Hendry 312, Fred Galbraith 313. Scratch, Ewan McKinnon 319, Ross Duncan 333, Gordon Hendry 340. Eclectic, Iain MacDonald 49, Tam McNab and Gordon Hendry 50. Jinty (twos), Ross Duncan 8, David Hendry, Gordon Hendry, Iain MacDonald and Ewan McKinnon 7.

Sunday September 8, Brandon Qualifier, 18 played, CSS 64. Babbies MacNeil 82-20=62, Nicol Hume 77-14=63, Bob McCrae 74-8=66, ACB. Scratch, Bob McCrae 74. McLelland Medal Final, Fred Galbraith beat Matt Keir.

Fixture: Sunday September 15, John Gemmell Shield (3 club), 8.30am and 1pm.

Corrie Golf Club

Wednesday September 4, Sweep and magic twos. 1 A Napier 71-11=60, scratch, 2 D Logan 76-12=64.

Fixtures: Saturday September 14, Captains Prize, ballots at 9am and 2pm. Monday September 16, Monday Cup, ballot at 12noon.

Shiskine Golf Club

Ladies 12 Hole Medal and Medal Winners 2018/2019. 1 and medal winner Jenni Turnbull 57-11=46, 2 Elizabeth Kelso 61-14=47, 3 Alice Anderson 58-11=48. Scratch Ann May 53.

Elizabeth Kelso and Willie Kelso are congratulated by Machrie Bay club captain Campbell Laing, centre, on taking the ladies and gents titles at the Captain’s Day. No_B37golfC01

Machrie Bay club captain Campbell Laing addresses the players at the Machrie Bay Captains Day. No_B37golfC02