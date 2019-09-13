Embroidery classes back

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Meetings of the Brodick Embroidery Group will recommence on Thursday September 19 meeting at Brodick Library from 7.30pm to 9.30pm

All will be made most welcome from beginners to more experience embrioderers. This is an opportunity to meet with other who share a common interest. to exchange ideas, learn new techniques, or just get started. Help is available to all.

Come when you can, there is no need to commit to every week. For further information telephone Ann Hollingworth on 840270.