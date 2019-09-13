Cold shoulder

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Turning Arran into the first island in Scotland to put a blanket ban cold callers has been sometime in the making.

But if it prevents even one elderly resident being duped or people hassled on their doorsteps it will have been worth all the effort.

Now the final push is needed to get the signs up at the ferry terminals to stop these callous individuals. They will be told in no uncertain terms even before they get on the ferry at Ardrossan that they are not wanted here.

And the first sign they will see when they reach Arran is another sign telling them exactly the same thing.

There is no doubt that the island is seen as a soft touch with its ageing population for unscrupulous workmen and bogus callers. But that stops now.

Arran Community Council are to be commended for the work they have put in to produce the comprehensive new leaflet and stickers. And this week they were quick to recognise the huge help they have received from the island sergeant Dougie Robertson and his officers, as well as North Ayrshire Trading Standards.

We would like to put on record our thanks for this terrific achievement and hope that the message gets through to rouge traders everywhere that Arran is a no go zone for them.