Arran get Scottish Cup campaign off to a flier

Sandymount AFC 0

Isle of Arran AFC 5

Scottish Cup round 1

Arran AFC made a spectacular start to their Scottish Cup campaign last week in a game against Sandymount AFC putting five goals past their opponents.

Travelling to Stepford Football Centre in Glasgow, the team were hopeful of another convincing victory, as they had the week before last with a 9-1 victory over Argyle Wanderers in the West of Scotland Cup.

Thanks to goal scorers John Drummond, Danny Head and Grant Adamson and a brace from Donald Park the Arran side consolidated their victory and will now move onto the second round of the Scottish Cup.

The man of the match award was jointly shared by Archie McNicol and David Heenan for their outstanding performances on the day.

The next fixture for Arran AFC will see the boys return to a league game in a match against Killie United tomorrow (Sunday) at Kilwinning Sports Club.

Photographs by Tam Borland

Donald Park powers the ball into the opponents goal. No_B37football01

Goal scorer Danny Head and the Sandymount keeper watch as the ball sails overhead and into the goal. No_B37football02

Another well aimed shot earns Donald Park a brace. No_B37football03

Grant Adamson outwits the Sandymount keeper to add to the goal tally. No_B37football04

Goal scorer Archie McNicol claims possession of the ball. No_B37football05

Joint man of the match winner David Heenan prevents a Sandymount attempt at goal. No_B37football06

With a backwards flick of his head Joel Small attempts to send the ball over the head of the Sandymount keeper. No_B37football07

John Drummond keeps the ball despite a concerted attempt at possession from two Sandymount players. No_B37football08