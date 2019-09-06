We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

That Arran should have the second highest quality of life in Scotland will come as no surprise to anyone who lives on the island.

And it is heartening to see that the island has moved up one place in the rankings of two years ago to beat the leafy suburbs of Bearsden and Milngavie of East Dunbartonshire into third place.

But does is really matter? Well the statistics certainly suggest it does.

People on the island feel a strong sense of community, fell safe out at night and in their homes, have faith in the local services and have confidence in the local economy.

Of course there are concerns with housing provision being among the highest followed by the health services for ageing population, roads concerns and minor neighbourhood issues.

But to have all this important data available at island level is just what is needed to help plan the future development of all services, while at the same time maintaining that vital sense of community.

The Arran Economic Group are to be congratulated in developing these island specific statistics which have now been produced for the second time. We hope they will be used well.