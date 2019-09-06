Our little miracle Maisie

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

By Hugh Boag

Little Maisie Picken is a walking miracle.

Just months ago she was fighting for her life with a horrific head injury. Now she is fully recovered and back at Brodick nursery and raising money to say ‘thank you’ to the doctors who saved her life.

Three year old Maisie from Shiskine suffered a life threatening injury when she fell from a trampoline, after zipping her brother two year-old Jack in so that he was safe inside.

After a dash to Arran War Memorial Hospital she was flown by air ambulance to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow. There she underwent lifesaving surgery and spent time in intensive care, later being transferred to a general ward where she received physiotherapy and occupational therapy.

Mum Kirsten and dad Jamie now count their blessings every day.

Dad Jamie said: ‘We did not think our girl would return home with us but she did. Miraculously she is back to mischief and her own wee self. We thank our blessings every single day.

‘First that our thanks go to the Arran War Memorial Hospital, paramedics and helicopter crew. You never imagine this could happen to your own wee family but it did, we nearly lost our girl.

‘We are overwhelmed and grateful for all the support received during time. We would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has helped and supported us,’ he added.

Now the Maisie and her family are raising money for the Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity to say a special thank you to the intensive care deopartment and ward 3a of the hospital who looked after Maisie.

Maisie and her family took part in the Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket 10k trail in Glasgow on Saturday August 10 which was a fundraiser for the charity and has raised a whopping £1,799.46 on her just giving page which is still growing, as well as £902 in cash.

Maisie also raised £250 for the halfway house Ronald McDonald House where her parents and brother stayed during her hospital stay.

If you would like to donate please visit:

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kirsten-picken2