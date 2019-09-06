Golfers end 45 year wait to retake the SWI title

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

An Arran team of golfers have secured the return of the Mitchell Quaich at the SWI National finals for the first time since 1974.

Piet Johnston and Fiona Scott took the title at the Shiskine Golf and Tennis Club where they joined 30 other SWI golfers from 14 federations from all over Scotland to take part in the 18 hole greensome competition.

Participants reported that they all enjoyed the course but found the third hole challenging. Official umpire Ann May was kept busy checking cards and keeping the leaderboard up to date with the help of Fiona Henderson, the club captain.

Linda Retson, SWI national president, thanked Arran Federation for hosting the competition, Stewart and the greens staff for the wonderful condition of the course, and Alan Dunlop for the catering and everyone who helped to make the day a success.

Following an enjoyable day of golfing in fine weather conditions, Linda presented the trophies. Scratch winners were Dorothy Bell-Sneddon and Ruby Logan (82) of West Lothian and the handicap winners of the Mitchell Quaich were Arran Team 1 comprising Piet Johnston and Fiona Scott (65.2).

The finals next year will be hosted by Wigtownshire on Monday August 24 when Piet and Fiona will have a chance to retain their title.

Linda Retson, SWI national president, with the Arran team of Piet Johnston and Fiona Scott who won the Mitchell Quaich. 01_B36golf01

President Linda Retson with the scratch winners of the SWI National finals, Dorothy Bell-Sneddon and Ruby Logan from West Lothian. 01_B36golf02