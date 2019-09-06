Eilidh is high school Dux

Want to read more?

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Already a subscriber?

 

Subscribe Now

Eilidh Hamill is the 2019 Arran High School Dux. Here she is seen being congratulated by head teacher Barry Smith at the school awards ceremony held on Wednesday night. See next week’s Banner for full coverage of all the awards presented. 01_B36dux01