Announcements – September 7, 2019

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Death

SILLARS – John Douglas

Peacefully at Montrose House on Sunday, 1 st September 2019. Dougie, aged 79 years, beloved husband of Celia, father of Craig and Jamie and grandpa of Ethan and Jamie. Funeral service at Brodick cemetery on Thursday, 12th September at 11:30am to which all are welcome.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

ROSS – Alan Simpson

The family of the late Alan Simpson Ross would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for the cards, telephone calls, visits and flowers. Thanks also to Rev. Elizabeth Watson, doctors, district nurses, paramedics, Clair and David Hendry and Brodick Golf Club for the catering. £607.50 was collected for ArCaS.