Announcements – August 31, 2019

DEATH

ROSS – Alan Simpson

Peacefully at home on Friday, 23rd August 2019. Alan, aged 72 years, beloved husband of Farquhar, dear father of Lindsay, Martin and Judith, father-in-law of Gillian and a loving Grandpa of ten. Funeral service at Whiting Bay Church on Friday, 30th August at 11:30am and thereafter to Sannox cemetery to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to ArCaS.