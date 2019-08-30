Southend clean sweep

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Northend Thistle 0

Southend 7

Copperwheats Knockout Cup final

Southend made it a clean sweep this season when they picked up the final silverware of the season with a comfortable win over Northend in the Copperwheats Knockout Cup final in Brodick on Saturday.

It may have been a historic day for Thistle playing in their first ever cup final but they were brought back down to earth losing five goals in the first half before steadying the ship to put up a decent second half performance.

Before kick off crowds gathered at the Ormidale Park to watch the final as the Northend boys made the most of the occasion. Piper Ross Kerr lead the teams out to mark the Lochranza teams landmark final.

When game kicked off and it was Southend who were in the ascendancy straight away. Just 15 minutes into the game and captain Ryan Armstrong opened the scoring for the MBS boys. Nick Emsley then made it 2-0 soon after.

Gregor Crichton was brought down in the Northend box and he stepped up to take the resulting penalty and made no mistake. An unfortunate error in the Northend defence resulted in John Ferguson putting the ball in his own net to make it 4-0. Frazer Barr took the scoring up to 5 as the teams headed in for the interval.

In the second half Northend seemed to be a lot more compact and Southend found it harder to increase their lead. Fifteen year-old James Currie then stepped up to smash in a 35 yard strike straight into the top corner, a goal of the season contender. This was Currie’s third cup final and he has scored in every one to mark a great record for the youngster. Returning striker Jamie Stewart came off the bench to play his first game in six years after struggling with back problems. He nodded in a cross to finish the scoring off at 7. The man of the match award went to Ryan Armstrong for creating a lot of chances for the yellow and blue boys.

After the game sponsor John Copperwheat presented the last silverware of the season to Captain Ryan Armstrong. The association would like to thank John very much for his continued support and sponsorship not just in the Arran league but also of Arran AFC.

Southend can now add the cup to their Arran Haulage Cup and the Arran Dairies League shield to their trophy cabinet.

All photographs by Hugh Boag