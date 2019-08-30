Seven new lodges to be built at couples retreat

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Seven new lodges are to be built at the Auchrannie Resort popular couples retreat and most of them will have an extra bedroom.

Planning permission has been granted by North Ayrshire Council who agreed to the change in the second phase of the development.

The original approval allowed for 14 single bedroom units, six of which opened in the summer of 2018, and which have already proven to be incredibly popular. However, owing to customer demand and guest feedback, Auchrannie requested permission to alter the remaining units to two bedroom dwellings.

To complete the initial row of seven buildings, one further single bedroom will be built and the remaining six two bedroom units will be constructed. This will bring the total number of units to one less than the initially proposed 14 because of the alteration and space restraints.

The footprint of the two bedroom units are similar to the larger one bedroom units and will continue with the environmentally friendly theme and style.

The lodges are built from timber from sustainable forests and the windows are made of floor to ceiling glass. The interior finish is in a Scandinavian style and the roof is covered with living sedum. Each also has its own eco-friendly outdoor hot tub.

The alteration to the initial permission and deletion of a unit was approved by the planning department with no objections and only two considerations, both pertaining to flood prevention and flood risk measures.

The new lodges at the couples retreat at Auchrannie Resort will complement the existing six already on site.