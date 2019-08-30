Post Office on the move

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

By Hugh Boag

Brodick Post Office is ‘coming home’ to The Book and Card Centre on Shore Road.

The present branch and shop is set to close in October with all business taken over by Claire and Tom Fleming at their newsagents and book and card shop.

The move comes as a result of the resignation of current postmaster Cams Campbell who has run the Brodick Post Office with his wife Lorraine for 11 years.

The new branch, which has been described as being in a modern open-plan retail environment will still offer banking services for personal customers and small businesses and well as a wide range of Post Office services – all with longer opening hours.

The new branch will be just 260 metres from the current location at Mayish Road which will close on Monday October 28. The new branch is scheduled to open at 1pm the following day and will be open six days a week, Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm, offering 48 hours of Post Office service every week.

Tom said: ‘We are excited by the opportunity to be the new home for the Brodick Post Office because it would enable us to better serve our community and offer a service which goes hand in hand our existing products and it will be very easy to post a card.

‘As the shop was originally built as the Post Office, it’s also “coming home” in a sense to its original location on Brodick’s shore front.’

The new Post Office will also not take bank holidays and will be closed just three days a year – Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

The shop was the original home of the Post Office and telephone exchange during the 1930s before the new purpose-built Royal Mail facility, incorporating the Post Office, was built in the 1940s.

Cams will give up his lease on the Post Office owned shop at the end of October and it is expected to be advertised for rent.

He told the Banner: ‘I am really pleased that the Post Office is to be modernised and brought up to date. This building is rather dated and it will be a better experience for the customers. I wish Claire and Tom every success.’

Lorraine added: ‘It will be a big change for us and above all we are going to miss our customers, some of whom have become like friends.’

Cams and Lorraine intend staying on the island with Cams pursuing his music teaching and photography and Lorraine her translation work.

However, before being finalised the Post Office is now inviting customers and interested parties to give their comments on the move in a six-week public consultation.

Karen Bragg, Post Office Change Manager said: ‘We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

She added: ‘We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.’

During the public consultation, Post Office Ltd welcomes feedback on any issues customers would like considered before a final decision is taken on this proposal. The consultation will close on October 3. Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 213843.

Submissions can also be made via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.

Tom and Claire with their daughter Betty outside the Book and Card Centre. 01_B35post01

Lorraine and Cams will be saying goodbye to the Post Office in Mayish Road. 01_B35post03