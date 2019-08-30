Plan to move car ticket kiosk

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A proposal has been made to relocate the car ticket kiosk at the Brodick ferry terminal.

Almost since the new marshalling yard has been opened there have been complaints of cars queueing out on to the main road.

Now in a bid to help resolve the problem CalMac are considering moving the kiosk futher into the marshalling lanes to give a longer drive in zone for cars.

The proposal was reported to Tuesday’s meeting of the Arran Community Council from the ferry committee. Chairman Bill Calderwood said moving the kiosk would allow more traffic to queue off the road. He said it was also proposed that the kiosk could have two sides working – similar to Ardrossan – during busy sailings.

He said the proposal was under consideration by the CalMac Board.

Meanwhile, service on the Ardrossan to Brodick route was disrupted earlier this week when on Wednesday morning the MV Caledonian Isles developed a technical fault necessitating the cancellation of sailings for the entire day and the following morning.

The MV Isle of Arran which has a lesser carrying capacity, and which is assisting with the Arran route until Monday September 30, remained in service.

The 26-year-old MV Caledonian Isles developed a coolant leakage on the main engine that required a repair.

To help clear traffic and deal with passenger numbers the MV Isle of Arran did an extra return sailing on Wednesday evening, as did the MV Catriona at the north end of the island.

The car ticket kiosk which could be moved.