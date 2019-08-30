Ewan’s 10th win sees him equal Champion of Champions record

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Ewan McKinnon’s keenly contested win at the Arran Golfers Association’s Champion of Champions final means that he has now equalled the record for this prestigious title by winning it for the 10th time.

In a thrilling and much anticipated match Ewan McKinnon played against Todd Jameson with record holder, Dougie Macfarlane, spectating at the game attended by more than 60 others.

With everything to play for, Ewan was looking to equal Dougie’s record but Todd, who is the Lamlash champion playing on his home course, was equally determined to take the title.

Ewan got off to a great start, in blustery conditions, and went three up after five holes. But Todd fought back, winning six and then eight, with a birdie. Nine was tied, so Ewan was one up at the turn. On the 10th hole Ewan sunk a lovely putt for birdie.

Todd again rallied and won the 11th with birdie. Ewan won the next to open up a two hole lead. But Todd had an answer and won the next two holes. So all square going down the 15th, Ewan birdied to go one up. 16th was halved in three’s. Indeed the 17th too, as both players got up and down from just beside the green.

High drama as they stood on the 18th tee with Ewan one up. Both were playing a bit downwind and both players could perhaps drive the green with their best. Ewan was up first and he pushed his iron (lay up) to the right and potential tree trouble.

Todd pulled out the driver and pushed his tee shot and where it ended up was anyone’s guess. Ewan got a free drop away from a staked tree and then hit a great shot on to the green. Todd’s ball was found okay and he hit his next through the back of the green. Incredibly with his near impossible chip he almost holed it for birdie.

The game was played in a very sporting manner between two friends and following Ewan’s victory Todd graciously went over and shook Ewan’s hand.

A spokesman for the AGA said: ‘A super final played in the true golfing spirit, well done to both finalists and a great advert for Arran golf. On the scorecard there were 14 three’s recorded in the match between the two players over the course of the 17 holes completed.

‘Many thanks to Lamlash Golf Club for hosting. The course was looking fantastic, as ever, so well done to the greens staff. Also thanks to Paul Jameson and all the Club for a very warm welcome. Thanks too to Jim Henderson for all his help and for refereeing the final.’

Following the exciting match AGA president Brian Sherwood and Lamlash captain Paul Jameson made short speeches and then handed over to Dougie Macfarlane to present Ewan with his record equalling 10th title.

In an upcoming fixture the AGA Autumn Handicap will be played at Shiskine (18 holes) on Sunday September 1 with am and pm starts. Late entries will be accepted by phoning the Shiskine Pro shop on 01770 860 226. There is a £5 entry fee, catering must be paid, and a £2 optional sweep.

Record holder Dougie Macfarlane presents record equalling winner Ewan McKinnon with the AGA Champion of Champions Trophy which he has won for the 10th time.