Arran ease to first west cup win

Argyle Wanderers 1

Arran AFC 9

West of Scotland Cup

The Arran boys were competing in their first West of Scotland Cup game at the weekend with a long trip to Alexandria. And the team got off to a shaky start in their day as their bus was involved in a minor collision en route.

However, after a delay the team arrived and hit the ground running. Donny Park opened the scoring after getting the rebound from an Archie McNicol corner. Archie then made it 2-0 with one of his trademark finishes. The two goal scorers linked up again as Archie’s pin point corner was met by the head of rising Donny to make it 3-0 going into half-time.

Archie then grabbed his second straight after the break. Argyle pulled a goal back to make it 4-1 but then they also put one in the wrong net to settle Arran nerves. Donny was brought down just outside the area and Archie stepped up to grab his hat-trick with a great free kick. That man again Archie, outsmarted the defender for the next one as he anticipated the bounce of the ball which went over the defenders head and he made no mistake in finishing. Young Gregor Crichton assisted Archie in the last goal of the game to take the strikers to tally up to 5 for the day.

Perhaps harshly Archie wasn’t given the man of the match as it went to Donny for his great performance on the right wing and notching up a couple of goals as well.

All photos by Tam Borland

Joel Small in a tight tussle for the ball. NO_B35argyle01

Archie McNicol tucks away one of his five in a day. NO_B35argyle02

William Sillars only has eyes for the ball. NO_B35argyle03

The Argyle keeper looks to have this header covered. NO_B35argyle04