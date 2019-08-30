Arran Banner golf – week 35

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Saturday August 24, Fun Texas Scramble. The Texas Scramble is a fairly recent addition to the club’s itinerary but what a success it has proved to be, not least because of a history of fine weather to play it in. The 2019 version proved no different and a fine afternoon greeted the players. The competition was over 15 holes so that no one had to climb back up the 16th with the smell of burgers on the grill tormenting them.

Scoring was tight with placing being determined only by handicap differentials and the winning team captained by Lynda Blair prevailed on the narrowest of margins. Well done Lynda and her team of husband David, Stephen Brown and David Brookens.

Thanks to all who played, to Stewart and Corey for the magnificent condition of the course, to John, Louise and Nancy for the clubhouse food and drink and finally to all the sponsors and donors who gave so generously to ensure such a fine day.

Sunday August 25, The Taylor Trophy Greensome. Another sweltering Sunday for this popular greensome following the success of Saturday’s Texas Scramble. A late night in the clubhouse went some way to explaining a relatively low turnout of only 13 players. 1 Wolfi Kroner and Kevin McAleney 11.6, 60.4, 2 Douglas Auld and Corey Allan 12, 61. Magic twos Graeme Crichton and Neillie Mckechnie @17th.

Fixtures: Saturday August 31, Mixed Fours Salver. Sunday September 1, AGA Autumn Handicap, Shiskine Golf Club. Tee off time sheet is available at Whiting Bay clubhouse. Wednesday September 4, Summer Cup.

Shiskine Golf Club

Thursday August 15, ladies visitors and locals. 1 E Kelso, E Henderson and M Ritchie 37, 2 F Scott, J Hutton, A Dale 39, 3 A Anderson, J Turnbull, C Buchanan and S Myles 40. £61 was raised at the raffle for Glasgow Children’s Hospital.

Sunday August 18, Victory Shield and Kay Maxwell Trophy. 1st class: 1 C Dair 49-7=42 BIH, 2 and scratch A Stewart 48-6=42, 3 G Andrew 50-7=43. 2nd class: 1 A Bannatyne 57-14=43, 2 S Kerr 52-8=44, 3 C Rutterford 57-13=44.

Thursday August 22, ladies 12 Hole Medal. 1 and scratch Jenni Turnbull 55-11=44, 2 Pat Adamson 61-15=46, 3 Alice Anderson 57-11=46.

Sunday August 25, gents Murray Cup. 1 C Rutterford and T Ellis 31pts BIH, 2 A Stewart and R Traill 31pts, 3 B Sherwood and C Dair 29pts BIH.

Brodick Golf Club

Sunday August 25, Brandon Cup final, CSS 65. 1 George Hamilton 81-14=67 acb, 2 Bob McCrae 75-8=67 acb, 3 Bill Donaldson 82-15=67. Sweep, 15 played. 1 John May 84-20=64, 2 Matt Keir 72-5=67 acb, George Hamilton 81-14=67 acb. Scratch Matt Keir 72.

Congratulations to Ewan McKinnon on winning the AGA Champion of Champions for the 10th time, an amazing achievement!

Fixture: Sunday September 1, AGA Autumn Handicap at Shiskine.

Lamlash Golf Club

Sunday August 25, Sunday Sweep, CSS 65. 1 Andy Smith 79-17=62, 2 Derek Harrison 89-23=66. Best scratch Andy Smith 79. Magic twos, none recorded so the rollover continues.

Ladies section: Wednesday August 14, Medal 7, CSS 67, par 65. 1 Sheena Murchie 84-14=70, 2 Kate McAdam 91-16=75. Scratch Sheena Murchie 70.

Fixtures: Sunday September 1, AGA Autumn Handicap at Shiskine, sheet for names on notice board, late entries accepted. Thursday September 5, Summer Cup, make up own groups

Corrie Golf Club

Saturday August 24, Joe MacKenzie Trophy. 1 R MacLean 71-15=58, 2 D K Henderson 68-9=59, scratch, 3 A Napier 71-11=60.

Fixtures: Saturday August 31, George Watson Cup, ballots at 9am and 2pm. Wednesday September 4, Sweep and magic twos, ballot at 5pm. Saturday September 14, Captains Prize, ballots at 9am and 2pm.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday August 20, Peter Sutton/Lady Mary. 1 Phil Betley 64, 2 Ross Trail 65, 3 Campbell Laing 66.

Tuesday August 27, Medal and sweep. 1 Phil Betley 65, 2 Reuben Betley 67, 3 Brian Sherwood 68.

Tuesday August 27, Final of the Lawson-Cameron. Played between Alistair MacDonald and Campbell Laing . Alistair won .

Fixtures: Tuesday September 3, Sweep. 12.30pm tee off . Please note that there is now no evening tee off time.