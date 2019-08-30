Arran Banner 20 years ago – week 35

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Saturday August 28, 1999

Back to school

The schools are back after the summer holidays and the biggest change and the one causing the most disruption is at Brodick Primary. While the playground stood empty for most of the summer holiday, construction work began just a few days before term started. Now much of the playground is off limits and gaining access to the school front door is difficult.

The old toilet block and hutted classrooms have been knocked down and new buildings will go up between the old school building and the newer block. The new buildings will incorporate new toilets and will bring the two parts of the school together as one.

School roles on the island remain steady. Fourteen pupils have started at both Brodick and Lamlash while the others had more modest numbers with Kilmory having only one.

World record

On September 9 every Arran primary pupil – and many others from the mainland – will be singing from the same hymn sheet. They will be singing in a ‘marasong’ when, for one hour, 76 Ayrshire schools will all sing together in support of the Hansel Village outside Ayr.

All proceeds will go to the new courtyard development at the village for people with learning difficulties and it is believed that over 15,000 children will all be singing together. They hope also to establish a new record in the Guinness Book of Records.

Right recipe

Children at Pirnmill might be eating some of the best school meals in the whole country. School catering manager Sonia Fox entered the local heats for the best school chef and, after cooking a meal for the judges, she had been selected with another school in Dundee to compete in the finals in September. If Sonia, who has been at the school four years, wins that it will mean that she will go on to the national finals.

New primary pupil for the school term at Kilmory is Stuart McMaster with teacher Mrs Barbour. 01_B35twe01

Mrs Tod at Shiskine with new pupils, Beth Hamilton, Yasmin Potts, Connor Smith, Jamie Leese, John Murchie, Keiran Bunyan and Scott Rankin. 01_B35twe02

Liddy and Margaret Brogan who are the two new pupils of this year’s Corrie intake. 01_B35twe03

Landlord of the Cameronia Hotel in Whiting Bay, Ross McKay, handed over a cheque for £1,000 to the village Mother and Toddlers Group. With Ross are Cathie Steed, David Thompson, Christine O’Donnell, Lorna McKinnon and Hazel McKenzie. 01_B35twe04

A Sea King helicopter attended a medical emergency in Brodick Bay on Monday after a man aboard the yacht Highland Flame had a heart attack. The lifeboat brought the Wiltshire man to an awaiting ambulance before the helicopter flew him to Crosshouse Hospital. 01_B35twe05