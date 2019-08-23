Woodworkers inspire at Corrie festival

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Woodworkers shared their love and appreciation of all things wood at the Inspiration from Wood Festival held last weekend at the Corrie and Sannox village hall.

The two day festival, now in its fourth year, is a testament to the many functional and decorative uses of wood which was demonstrated with a number of exhibitions, demonstrations and the opportunity for visitors to try their hand at the craft.

The event encompassed the entire spectrum of woodworking, from the milling of felled trees to the finely carved and highly polished end products which ranged from decorative household items to furniture and artworks and even jewelry and pens among others.

Joining millers Mark Bunyan and Jamie Campbell on the lawn were woodcarvers Marvin Elliott and his one-time-student Robert Coia who had a number of exhibits, some life-sized, on display. The two well known artists welcomed visitors and demonstrated their skills while working on their latest projects.

An equally well known Arran artist, Henry Murdo, displayed some of his works while encouraging visitors to make use of his chisel and mallet to get a feel for the work, and the satisfaction that can be derived from wood carving.

Indoors lathe workers Graham McArthur of Rosa Wood and Rory Cowan demonstrated the ornate and finely detailed items that can be created by wood turning. Rory is as well known on Arran for building wooden boats as he is for his unique wooden pens.

Garnering a huge amount of attention was a display by Stuart Gough with his ever-increasing collection of treasured tools, many with a local provenance and most handed to him for archival purposes.

Still relating to wood, Karen Bell of Karebell Designs showed off her paper and cardboard artworks which are made using hand cut layers to build up artworks, some of which can take months to create.

While showcasing the work of full time wood workers the festival also highlighted the enjoyment of woodworking with a display of some of the wooden items created by retiree Rob Grant of Whiting Bay. Rob makes chairs, boxes, object d’art and trinkets in his workshop purely for the enjoyment of working with his hands and working with wood.

Organiser and host Marvin Elliott said: ‘Thank you to all of the exhibitors and visitors for helping to make the Inspiration from Wood Festival such a success. We received a large number of visitors on both days and it was a great day out for many of the visiting families and friends who came to show their support.’

Carvers Marvin Elliott and Robert Coia with one of Robert’s large carvings. 01_B34wood01

An assortment of large carvings enticed visitors to see what further wonders awaited indoors. 01_B34wood02

Stuart Gough answers questions about the remarkable collection of vintage woodworking tools that he has amassed over the years. 01_B34wood03

Rob Grant of Whiting Bay with a collection of some of his workshop projects. 01_B34wood04

Karen Bell with a collection of her intricately detailed cardboard and paper cut out pictures. 01_B34wood05

Graham McArthur of Rosa Wood works on his lath creating bowls, ornaments and items of interest. 01_B34wood06

Henry Murdo teaches two visitors how to use the chisel and mallet. 01_B34wood07

Rory Cowan, more accustomed to boat building, invited visitors to try out his mini lath which is used for small wood turning projects. 01_B34wood08

Bob Logan, wildlife ranger for the Forestry Commission speaks to a visitor about forests on Arran. 01_B34wood09

Mark Bunyan milled a large Douglas fir tree and spoke to visitors explaining the process. 01_B34wood10

Jamie Campbell demonstrates his Alaskan mill, a mobile chainsaw mill that can be operated by a single person. 01_B34wood11

Kate Sampson, senior ranger of Brodick Country Park and Goatfell, spoke to visitors about the Glen Rosa reforestation project. 01_B34wood12

Marvin Elliott ‘roughs out’ the shape for a dolphin carving. 01_B34wood13

Visitors browse through a number of wooden items on display at the festival. 01_B34wood14