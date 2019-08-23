Prince of Arran sparks island interest

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

There is likely to be a fair bit of interest among racing enthusiasts on the island for one of the horses racing at York today (Saturday).

Prince of Arran, may have no direct association with the island, but his name has attracted interest from local punters over the years.

And top trainer Charlie Fellowes believes Prince Of Arran can defy his advancing years and make his presence felt in the Sky Bet Ebor at York today.

The evergreen six-year-old will try to gain his first win since landing a Group Three event at Flemington in November when lining up in the prestigious 14-furlong prize.

Although the son of Shirocco, who finished third in last year’s Melbourne Cup, has failed to win in more than eight months, the Newmarket handler is confident he will have plenty in his favour on the Knavesmire.

Mr Fellowes told the Sporting Life: ‘I should think the Ebor will be the perfect race for Prince of Arran. A mile-six is his trip and a big field really suits him with a strong pace.

‘His best races have come in the Northumberland Plate and Melbourne Cup and they were big fields.

‘Hopefully everything should be ideal for him as it looks a quality line up and almost like the English version of the Melbourne Cup, although I’d be surprised if there are horses quite as good as Cross Counter and Marmelo in there.’