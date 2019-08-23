Photograph of the week – week 34

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Calm before the storm

Lending credence to the expression: Calm before the storm, this picture taken by Susan Gray of Kilwinning was taken at Dougarie beach – near the boathouse – the night before the huge storm swept over Arran last Friday causing heavy rain and widespread flooding, as reported in last week’s Banner. No_B34POTH01