Fish farm is ready for planning fight

By Hugh Boag

The company hoping to create a controversial second fish farm on Arran has submitted more than 900 pages of supporting argument as to why it should go ahead.

A widely anticipated planning application submitted by the Scottish Salmon Company to North Ayrshire Council this week contains 914 page dossier which planners will have to pick through with a fine tooth comb.

It includes two environmental reports running to 256 pages, a 109 page public consultation report, a 46 page planning statement and a 41 page socio economic report.

Planners will now have just four months to plough through the detailed information together with the expected widespread objections to the proposals for the north end of the island which have already started to pour in.

A North Ayrshire Council spokeswoman said this week: ‘The application is currently scheduled to be considered by the council’s planning committee towards the end of this year.’

The application for the installation and operation of an Atlantic salmon fish farm comprising 20 x 120m circumference fish pens and an accompanying feed barge on a site to the east of Millstone Point near Lochranza.

Major opposition to the plans is expected both on Arran and from further afield with the Community of Arran Seabed Trust (COAST) and Lochranza and Catacol Community Association already urging the public to make their views heard.

A design statement prepared by Glasgow-based Arcus Consultancy Services Ltd for the proposed development gives the location of the fish farm as approximately 2 km southeast of Laggan and approximately 4.5 km north of Sannox in open water 200m off the coast.

It goes on to say would occupy a surface area of approximately 2.3 hectares comprising two groups of 10 pens of 120m circumference (19.1 m) radi. The total surface area of the moorings would be (1km2). and the proposed development would have a construction period of between 12 to 16 weeks.

The pens would be held in two groups of 5 x 2 pens. The pens (feed pipes and SeaSpine) would be painted dark grey or black in colour to minimise visual intrusion and impact on the landscape.

The proposed development would have a construction period of between 12 to 16 weeks.

In the documents submitted to the planners the company state: ‘The planning statement is intended to provide North Ayrshire Council with sufficient information to allow determination of the application. Each of the subject areas is considered in light of the planning policy context, including the proposed North Ayrshire Council Local Development Plan (at examination) and current adopted North Ayrshire Council Local Development Plan (NACLDP). Other relevant material considerations are also summarised and assessed.

‘The detailed Environmental Impact Assessment Report (EIAR) that accompanies the application highlights any areas of environmental sensitivity and details methods of mitigation to reduce impacts where necessary. A review of the relevant policy and planning context found significant support for the proposed development at a national and local level with a balance having to be struck between environmental and economic priorities. The applicant has sought to address environmental concerns through innovative design measures that will elevate the sustainability and environmental credentials of the proposed development.’

A proposed production cycle based on 5,000 tonnes maximum standing biomass is expected. The proposed development would operate for 22 out of every 24 months, ensuring that a two-month fallow period takes place prior to the introduction of the next input of smolts. Harvesting and processing would take place at SSC’s Ardyne and Cairndow sites respectively.

As part of the development plans, SSC say it is looking to recruit an additional ten full-time equivalent members of staff in the area which would support 51supply chain jobs and ten wider economy jobs across Scotland with a total Gross Value Added (GVA) for the Scottish Economy of over £8.6 million per year.

The proposed development would be leading innovation in Scotland and would offer significant opportunity to become an exemplar of lowering environmental impact per tonne of production, the company have stated.

However, opposition has already started with one objection stating: ‘As Arran residents, we strongly object to the proposal to locate a salmon farm at Millstone Point. Having carefully researched the proposal and the effect it would have on our marine life on the island, we feel that it would be a travesty for this farm to go ahead.

‘The practices used to keep natural predators away from the farm affect all marine life and would repel seals, dolphins, porpoises etc away from our lovely island. The impact this would have on tourism alone would have a hugely negative impact on island economy, and a purely commercial enterprise which is so at odds with the inherent natural beauty of Arran has no place here.’