Eilidh to help lead conferences across Scotland

The next cohort of sportscotland Young Ambassadors have stepped up their preparations to lead conferences across Scotland after their latest training to practice the conference material and their communication skills.

Eilidh Hamill, 16, from Arran High School is one of four young ambassadors from North Ayrshire who are set to lead inspirational conferences across Scotland next month. They joined their conference delivery team colleagues at Carronvale House in Larbert earlier this month.

The team were able to become familiar with the content they will deliver and work on their communication skills ahead of the events.

With conferences in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Inverness, Aberdeen and Perth, hundreds of young people from local secondary schools will take part, and the conference delivery team will lead and present each conference. This is the first year the annual conferences will be led by young people.

The Young Ambassadors will have a helping hand with some very special guests. Commonwealth champion swimmer Ross Murdoch will be at one of the two Glasgow conferences, Olympic and Commonwealth medal-winning athlete Eilidh Doyle will join the young people in Edinburgh and Perth and Scotland international footballer Leanne Crichton will be in Inverness and Aberdeen. Award-winning sports broadcaster Rhona McLeod will host each of the conferences.

The athletes will share some of their experiences and advice to the Young Ambassadors from their years of competing at the highest level of their sports.

After a rigorous recruitment process Eilidh was named among the 32-strong conference delivery team who will organise and deliver six conferences designed to inspire the next generation of leaders in sport.

Each year, two pupils from each secondary school in Scotland are chosen as Young Ambassadors to promote sport and motivate other young people to get involved in sport in their schools, clubs and local communities.

The project is a key element of sportscotland’s contribution to developing young people as leaders in sport. Since the National Lottery-funded programme was launched in 2012, 3,500 Young Ambassadors have been selected and around 650 new Young Ambassadors attend the conferences each year.

Eilidh is all set for the conferences after the latest training, she said: ‘I love meeting and interacting with people. Having the ability to inspire and create opportunities in sport is what drove me towards the position. I hope to be able to meet new people, gain experience and spread my love of sports to a wider group. I also hope to be able to improve opportunities within my school and for sport in the future.’

Stewart Harris, sportscotland chief executive, said: ‘Our Young Ambassadors conferences provide an excellent opportunity for pupils across the country who are passionate about sport to come together to make a difference. It offers them the chance to meet exceptional athletes and leading sport professionals, the pupils can also gain invaluable first-hand knowledge which will help them in their sporting journeys.

‘Becoming a Young Ambassador is a fantastic role. Not only is it a great way to develop new skills, build confidence and meet like-minded people in sport, but the programme helps youngsters develop as sporting leaders by influencing and reflecting the views of other young people.

‘We encourage our Young Ambassadors to motivate and inspire others to get into sport, helping shape decisions to ensure youngsters have the best possible sporting experience across Scotland.’

Arran’s Young Ambassador Eilidh Hamill. 01_B05eilidho1