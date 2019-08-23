Arran Banner Golf – week 34

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday August 15, Summer Cup and Jim Young Cup, CSS 64. 1 Scott Campbell 79-16=63, 2 Dougie Macfarlane 66-1=65, 3 Paul Jameson 77-11=66. Best scratch, Dougie Macfarlane 66. Magic twos, Scott Campbell at 14th, Robert Calder at 15th, John O’Sullivan at 16th, Paul Jameson at 17th. Hole in one, Norrie MacIntyre at 16th which scoops the magic twos money. Well done Norrie.

Sunday August 18, Jamieson Cup, CSS 64. 1 Martin Wallbank 73-15=58, 2 Alan Smith 78-13=65. Best scratch, Martin Wallbank 73. Magic twos, Martin Wallbank at 5th, Alan Smith at 16th. Hole 14 drawn so rollover continues. Overall winner of Jamieson Cup, Lee Dutton 65+61=126, runner up Alan Smith 68+65=133. Overall winner of Hamilton Bowl, Lee Dutton -3 to Bogey (better 3rd score), runner up John O’Sullivan -3 to Bogey. Congratulations to Lee on a good double win!

Fixtures: Friday August 23, Champion of Champions Final, Todd Jameson v Ewan McKinnon, 5.30pm start. Sunday August 25, Sunday Sweep, starts at 9.30am and 12.30pm. Thursday August 29, Summer Cup and Commando Cup, make up own groups.

Brodick Golf Club

Wednesday July 17, Summer Cup, 4 played, CSS 64. Tam McNab 78-13=65, George Hamilton 84-16=68. Scratch, Tam McNab 78.

Sunday July 21, Navy Shield, Stableford, 19 played, CSS 37 points. Kenny McMillan 14, 38pts, Gordon Hendry 6, 37pts, Finlay Sillars 12, 35pts.

Wednesday July 24, Summer Cup, 44 played, CSS 64. Gordon Hendry 69-6=63, Bill Donaldson 80-16=64, ACB, Tam McNab 77-13=64, ACB. Scratch, Gordon Hendry 69, ACB.

Sunday July 28, Club Trophy, 22 played, CSS 64. Tam McNab 75-13=62, ACB, Nicol Hume 77-15=62, Bob McCrae 74-9=65, ACB. Scratch, Gordon Hendry 70. Wednesday July 31, Summer Cup, 39 played, CSS 64. Ross Duncan 65-4=61, Sam Tattersfield 80-18=62, Frazer Barr 72-9=63, ACB. Scratch, Ross Duncan 65.

Sunday August 4, Brandon Qualifier, 17 played, CSS 64. Bill Donaldson 77-16=61, ACB, Douglas Robertson 78-17=61, Nicol Hume 77-14=63. Scratch, Matt Keir 71.

Wednesday August 7, Summer Cup, 38 played, CSS 65. Fred Galbraith 75-17=58, George Hamilton 78-16=62, ACB, Gordon Hendry 68-6=62, ACB. Scratch, Ross Duncan 66. Sunday August 11, Centenary Quaich, 13 played, CSS 37pts. Alastair Dobson 12, 36pts. Iain MacDonald 7, 35pts, ACB, George Hamilton 15, 35pts, ACB. Wednesday August 14, Summer Cup, 18 played, CSS 64. Iain MacDonald 70-7=63, Gordon Hendry 69-5=64, Bob McCrae 73-8=65. Scratch, Gordon Hendry 69. Thursday August 15, Senior Club Championship final, Bruce Jenkins beat Bob McCrae.

Sunday August 18, Captain’s Prize, Stableford, 22 played, CSS 37pts. George Hamilton 15, 39pts, Bob McCrae 8, 37 pts, Sam Tattersfield 17, 36pts, ACB.

Fixture: Sunday August 25, Brandon Cup final: Qualifiers turn up for draws 8.30am/1pm, sweeps will follow on.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Wednesday August 14, Summer Trophy, three played, CSS 64. 1 Wolfi Kroner 14, 67 and lowest gross, 2 Ronnie Mann 12, 73, 3 Douglas Auld 21, 79.

Sunday August 18, Stableford Sweep. A blustery morning with heavy showers forecast led to the postponement of the Aitken Rosebowl Foursomes. It will be rescheduled shortly. For the five players who turned up we ran a yellow tees Stableford. Despite heavy rain showers all five completed the course and Neil ‘Sonic’ Lucas carded a fine 37 points to win his first event at Whiting Bay. Well done Sonic. 1 Neil ‘Sonic’ Lucas 14, 37pts, ACB, 2 David Brookens 12, 37, 3 Tom Paterson 0, 35. Magic twos, Tom Paterson at the 4th.

Fixtures: Saturday August 24, Fun Texas Scramble from noon. Sunday August 25, Taylor Trophy Greensome, one draw for partners at 10am. Wednesday August 28, Summer Trophy. Saturday August 31, Mixed Fours Salver.

Corrie Golf Club

Saturday August 17, 18 Hole Sweep. 1 A Smith 77-13=64, 2 D Logan 76-12=64, BIH.

Fixtures: Saturday August 24, Joe MacKenzie Memorial Cup, ballots at 9am and 2pm. Wednesday August 28, Sweep and magic twos, ballot at 5.30pm.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday August 13, Peter Sutton/Lady Mary. 1 Brian Sherwood 64, 2 Ross Trail 74, 3 Alistair MacDonald 77.

Fixtures: Tuesday August 27, Sweep, tee off at 12.30pm, and the final of the Lawson Cameron.

Arran Golfers Association

Friday August 16, Champion of Champions semi finals, four played at Lamlash Golf Club. The course was looking fantastic as ever and thanks again to the hosts for their warm welcome. Ewan McKinnon beat Ross Duncan, 2 and 1, Todd Jameson beat Gordon Hendry at 18th.

Fixtures: Friday August 23, Champion of Champions final at Lamlash. Tee off is 5.30pm. Ewan McKinnon v Todd Jameson. This final is much anticipated and we would like to see you come along and support. Thursday August 29, Autumn Meeting at Machrie Hall at 7pm. Sunday September 1, Autumn Handicap at Shiskine, am and pm starts, 18 holes, entry sheets at clubs, late entries accepted.

Brodick Golf Club’s senior champion, Bruce Jenkins, with runner up Bob McCrae, recent winner of the Brodick Senior Open. No_B34golf01

Three Arran teams recently played at the Area Finals of the Coronation Foursomes at Pollok Golf Club. Piet Johnston and Fiona Scott won the qualifying round at Machrie, Sheila Gray and Elizabeth Kelso won at Shiskine and Carole Stewart and Fiona Henderson won at Brodick. No_B34golf02