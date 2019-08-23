Announcements – August 24, 2019
DEATH
CURRIE: Martha Graham (nee Bannatyne) – Martha, wife of the late Colin Currie, Bridge Farm, sadly passed away after a short illness on 20th August 2019, at home with her family. Funeral service at St Molios Church Shiskine on Tuesday, 27th August at 11.30am and thereafter to Clachan Cemetery to which all are invited.