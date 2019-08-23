A pint with a view at the Douglas

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The view overlooking Brodick Bay from the Douglas Hotel has been named as one of the most stunning locations in Scotland to enjoy a pint.

It has been included in a new Tennent’s ViewPints map which names 15 pubs and bars across Scotland worth visiting for the view alone.

The map is part of a promotion encouraging Tennent’s lager drinkers to visit all 15 locations as part of a competition in which the first five people to complete the challenge will win a year’s supply of beer.

The Douglas is included among a number of unique and picturesque locations – some of which overlook some of the country’s most iconic landmarks – that have been selected for their stunning views and chilled pints.

Other locations include a 300-year-old coaching inn, a pint aboard a boat on Loch Katrine and a hotel just a few miles from the site of the KLF’s infamous million-pound bonfire.

A challenge issued to fans wishing to take part in the ultimate pub crawl would involve travelling at least 830 miles by land and sea, from Arran to St Andrews and from Cullen to Campbeltown.

Alan McGarrie, group brand director for Tennent’s Lager said: ‘Scotland is the most beautiful country in the world, and what better way to compliment those stunning views than with a pint of the country’s favourite beer. We’ve created the ViewPints map to inspire and challenge beer drinkers to get out and see Scotland like never before.’

Meanwhile, on the other side of the island the Kinloch Hotel has been voted by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) one of the top 10 pubs in Britain offering the best views to take in while enjoying a pint to mark their relaxation day.

Melissa Burnikell of the Douglas Hotel serves a pint of Tennant’s in front of the view from the hotel which has put it on the map. 01_B33beer01